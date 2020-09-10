American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Xerox worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Xerox by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Xerox by 75.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 8.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $496,665.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 24,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $456,687.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Xerox stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

