Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,363 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Freshpet worth $28,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Freshpet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 5,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 546,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,710 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Freshpet stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.60 and a beta of 0.77. Freshpet Inc has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $116.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

