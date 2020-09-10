Patrick F. Busch Acquires 4,000 Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at $488,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $12.15 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 191.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 810.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

