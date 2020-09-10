Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $28,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

