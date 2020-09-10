IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Daniel Shinyu Chen Sells 602 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $30,220.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,203.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Shinyu Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, August 27th, Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $27,303.65.

IGMS opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $80.55.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.