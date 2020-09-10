Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $300.00 Price Target at FBN Securities

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by FBN Securities from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.75.

Coupa Software stock opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -192.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.17.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,172,000 after buying an additional 315,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,024,000 after acquiring an additional 327,527 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $470,147,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $1,160,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

