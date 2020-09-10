Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $242.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COUP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.75.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -192.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.61 and its 200-day moving average is $224.17.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares in the company, valued at $58,296,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 169.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.