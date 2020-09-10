Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $272.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $249.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.75.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.61 and a 200-day moving average of $224.17. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -192.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $2,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

