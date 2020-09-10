Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Director Cynthia A. Fisher Sells 1,000 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.43, for a total value of $800,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $801.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $828.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.37. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $897.50. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Boston Beer by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Boston Beer by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1,716.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.64.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

