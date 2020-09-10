Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.91.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 578,326 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 150.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares during the period.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.
Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.