Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $729,512.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 14,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $729,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bernhard E. Spiess also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 4th, Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $1,190,559.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $50.09 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $52.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 364.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 98,866 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

