Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,127.28

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,127.28 and traded as high as $1,216.00. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at $1,170.00, with a volume of 25,909 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,158.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,127.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

