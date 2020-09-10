Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $772.85

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $772.85 and traded as high as $867.00. Britvic shares last traded at $857.50, with a volume of 508,460 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BVIC. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 880.91 ($11.51).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 828.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 772.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

