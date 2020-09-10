LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $203.08

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $203.08 and traded as high as $228.00. LSL Property Services shares last traded at $228.00, with a volume of 1,942 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

