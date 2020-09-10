UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $912.64

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $912.64 and traded as high as $979.50. UNITE Group shares last traded at $969.50, with a volume of 436,845 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,028 ($13.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,065 ($13.92) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UNITE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,003.75 ($13.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 950.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 912.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85.

About UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hilton Food Group Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,127.28
Hilton Food Group Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,127.28
Britvic Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $772.85
Britvic Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $772.85
LSL Property Services Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $203.08
LSL Property Services Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $203.08
UNITE Group Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $912.64
UNITE Group Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $912.64
Glencore Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $162.13
Glencore Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $162.13
Sonde Resources Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Sonde Resources Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report