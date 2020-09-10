UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $912.64

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $912.64 and traded as high as $979.50. UNITE Group shares last traded at $969.50, with a volume of 436,845 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,028 ($13.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,065 ($13.92) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UNITE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,003.75 ($13.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 950.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 912.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

