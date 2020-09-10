Glencore (LON:GLEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $162.13

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $162.13 and traded as high as $176.14. Glencore shares last traded at $174.34, with a volume of 29,425,193 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on GLEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.75 ($2.92).

Get Glencore alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.00.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.