Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Shares of Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sonde Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 12,862 shares.

Sonde Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ)

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

