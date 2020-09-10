Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.61

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.61 and traded as high as $75.76. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 971 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$58.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $624.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$72.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.61.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 3.9200001 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hilton Food Group Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,127.28
Hilton Food Group Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,127.28
Britvic Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $772.85
Britvic Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $772.85
LSL Property Services Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $203.08
LSL Property Services Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $203.08
UNITE Group Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $912.64
UNITE Group Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $912.64
Glencore Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $162.13
Glencore Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $162.13
Sonde Resources Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Sonde Resources Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report