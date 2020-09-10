Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.61

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.61 and traded as high as $75.76. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 971 shares changing hands.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$58.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $624.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$72.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.61.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)
Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.
