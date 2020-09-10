Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.61

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.61 and traded as high as $75.76. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 971 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$58.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $624.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$72.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.61.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 3.9200001 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

