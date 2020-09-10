BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.30

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.67. BlackBerry shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 2,108,785 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.80 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$299.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$284.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

