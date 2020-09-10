Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $757.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post sales of $757.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $754.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $732.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Insiders have sold a total of 19,807 shares of company stock worth $2,850,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after acquiring an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after buying an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after buying an additional 438,753 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after buying an additional 814,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $229,113,000 after buying an additional 125,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $141.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $94.17 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.