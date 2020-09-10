Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $2.30. Ecosynthetix shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 184,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 million and a P/E ratio of -67.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.11. The company has a current ratio of 43.17, a quick ratio of 40.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecosynthetix Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

