Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.61

Shares of Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $10.09. Martinrea International shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 167,156 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRE shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.61. The firm has a market cap of $801.21 million and a PE ratio of -40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.82) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$460.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Robert Fairchild purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,959.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,256.10.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

