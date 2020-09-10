Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.89

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.89 and traded as high as $46.35. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 167,466 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.89.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$659.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.8299996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,376.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,476.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

