Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen Sells 497 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72.

ADBE opened at $479.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.85. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

