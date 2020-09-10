Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh Sells 1,378 Shares

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PANW opened at $238.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.65. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,757 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $3,696,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

