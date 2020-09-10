Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh Sells 1,378 Shares

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:PANW opened at $238.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.65. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
