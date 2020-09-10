Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) CFO Mark J. Murphy Sells 3,000 Shares

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $342,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QRVO opened at $122.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 44.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,497 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 12.5% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

