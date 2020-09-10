Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Justin Miller Sells 22,887 Shares

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $22.95.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
