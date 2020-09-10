Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Justin Miller Sells 22,887 Shares

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,422,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,000,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after buying an additional 139,050 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.