Truist Securiti Comments on Huntsman Co.'s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.08. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after buying an additional 1,240,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,894,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

