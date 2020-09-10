Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 319.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 49.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $100,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Southern Copper by 15.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Southern Copper by 14.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of SCCO opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $49.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

