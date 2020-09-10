Marshall Wace LLP Sells 113,926 Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.90% of Noodles & Co worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 238.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 48,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

