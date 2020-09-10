State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of PBF Energy worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PBF Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PBF Energy by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 375,031 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PBF Energy by 523.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 810.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 324,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 288,496 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 103,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $832,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.