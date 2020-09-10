State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,747 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Integer worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Integer by 212.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Integer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Integer by 35.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,737,000 after buying an additional 273,247 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Integer by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

