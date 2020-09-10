Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNX. Raymond James cut their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 40.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 81.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 387,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 173,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

