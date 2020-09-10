Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Lifted by Wedbush

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Peloton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get Peloton alerts:

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Argus increased their target price on Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

PTON opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $92.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the second quarter valued at about $9,557,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 833.8% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.