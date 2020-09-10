Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,563 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 587,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 395,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 354,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 248,500 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

