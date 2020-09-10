Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 98.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NetEase by 130.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES stock opened at $472.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.63. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $252.94 and a 12 month high of $517.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

