Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 98.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NetEase by 130.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NTES stock opened at $472.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.63. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $252.94 and a 12 month high of $517.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.68.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
