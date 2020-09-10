49,100 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

