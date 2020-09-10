Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $16,695,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $8,605,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 92.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 828,814 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 125,594.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 212,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $372.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.