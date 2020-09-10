Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of ImmunoGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $31,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 61.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,075.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.55 on Thursday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.