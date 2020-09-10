TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,882 shares in the company, valued at $456,355.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Charles Theuer bought 30,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Charles Theuer purchased 44,743 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $72,931.09.

On Friday, August 14th, Charles Theuer purchased 100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Charles Theuer purchased 15,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Charles Theuer purchased 9,895 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $18,800.50.

Shares of TCON opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.47.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCON. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

