1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 1,118 Shares of Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,214.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

