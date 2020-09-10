TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 9,058 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $26,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 47,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $164,825.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 119,800 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $281,530.00.
  • On Monday, August 31st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 302,150 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $531,784.00.
  • On Thursday, August 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 183,354 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $313,535.34.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCON. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

