Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) CFO Timothy Bensley Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) CFO Timothy Bensley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,462.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Bensley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 26th, Timothy Bensley sold 2,268 shares of Blue Apron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $17,146.08.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $90.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -4.65. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blue Apron by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 442,442 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Apron by 57.1% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blue Apron by 3,130.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

