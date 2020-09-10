Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $45,015.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $46,245.00.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.
- On Monday, August 31st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $96,150.00.
- On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $90,810.00.
- On Friday, August 21st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $90,180.00.
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00.
- On Friday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 20 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600.00.
- On Wednesday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $47,370.00.
- On Monday, July 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $49,530.00.
- On Friday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $47,760.00.
WORK stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Slack by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Slack by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WORK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Slack from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
Slack Company Profile
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
