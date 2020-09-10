Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $45,015.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $46,245.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $96,150.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $90,810.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $90,180.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 20 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $47,370.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $49,530.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $47,760.00.

WORK stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Slack by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Slack by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Slack from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

