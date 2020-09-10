Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) COO Bryan Christiansen Sells 3,435 Shares of Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) COO Bryan Christiansen sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $88,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bryan Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Bryan Christiansen sold 754 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $6,552.26.

NYSE VSLR opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.84. Vivint Solar Inc has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSLR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 35,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

