Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Lance Baldo Sells 2,083 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Lance Baldo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $75,342.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,342.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lance Baldo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $295,812.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after buying an additional 922,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 106.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 240,540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after buying an additional 666,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 181,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

