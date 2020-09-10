Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $82,750.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,198.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $98,500.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $87,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $85,250.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $82,450.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $85,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $101,110.77.

On Monday, June 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $94,400.68.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.03% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Yext by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

