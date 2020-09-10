Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Kimberly K. Stoll Sells 2,308 Shares

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BMI opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

