Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Kimberly K. Stoll Sells 2,308 Shares

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BMI opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52.
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.
About Badger Meter
Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.