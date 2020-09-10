Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $505,000 Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

