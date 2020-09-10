Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 984 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,978 shares in the company, valued at $30,312,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $9,498,887.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,393 shares of company stock worth $18,055,010 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.55.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $138.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,241.17 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.16.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

